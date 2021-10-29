Chilly, breezy weather moves in Friday with a few showers



It has been a busy weather day in Middle Georgia with some heavy rain this morning and a few lingering showers this evening.

Friday brings a much cooler day on the other side of the cold front.

Highs will be limited to the low 60s, with gusty winds likely through the afternoon.

A few showers on the other side of the low will be possible through the day on Friday.



Saturday will be a bit of a repeat of Friday, with highs in the low 60s and a bit of a breeze.

A mix of clouds and sunshine will be hanging around for most of the day with a few showers possible as well.



Halloween will bring a bit of a warm up to Middle Georgia, and bring an end to our cloudy days.

Sunshine and clear skies will be hanging around starting on Sunday and continuing into next week.

Sunshine sticks around for much of next week as temps slowly warm into the low 70s.

Lows will also be staying in the 40s for much of the week, with a front moving through sometime at the end of next week.