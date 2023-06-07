Children in Bibb County can receive free meals during summer break

The meals are provided by the Bibb County School District's "Seamless Summer Option" Program at 11 designated schools and 42 community sites.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – School meals provide a valuable source of nutrition for children who experience food insecurity. In Bibb County, children can still access those meals during summer break through the Bibb County School District’s Seamless Summer Option Program.

The federally funded program provides free breakfast and lunch during the summer months to children up to age 18. The program also serves recipients up to age 21 with a state defined mental or physical disability.

“It’s crucial that we make sure that those kids in our community are still receiving those nutritious meals that they usually receive when they’re actually in the school,” said Summer Feeding Coordinator, Amber Lynch.

The Program serves 11 designated schools and 42 community sites, including 17 mobile routes. Children without school badges will require some form of identification to receive a meal, but students are not required to attend the Bibb County School District to participate.

According to Lynch, students were not required to eat on-site during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since pandemic guidelines have been lifted, recipients must eat the meals at the provided site.

“So if they’re on a mobile route, meaning they’re being serviced from a bus or van, they would have to consume those meals on that bus or van,” Lynch said. “If they come into the schools during the designated community times to eat, then they would have to consume those meals in the cafeteria area.”

The School District estimates the number of meals to prepare by taking a percentage of enrollment from schools surrounding the program’s designated locations.

Lynch says the School Summer Option has helped families for years in areas with higher rates of food insecurity.

“Our families who are definitely in need, they are calling us prior to the meal service being rolled out just asking, ‘Hey when are those dates coming, what kind of food items are y’all gonna be distributing?’ Just really excited for the program, really grateful for the program,” said Lynch.

The program began June 5th and will continue through June 28th, with some schools serving meals until July 14th. Recipients are required to eat their meals at the designated sites.

For meal service times and locations, visit eatrightbibb.com, or call the School Nutrition Office at (478) 779-2612.