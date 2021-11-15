Chairman of Dublin City Council faces charges of simple battery after incident on school bus

Photo Credit to Laurens County Sheriff's Office

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Chairman of the Dublin City Council is facing charges after an incident on a school bus involving an assault with a juvenile, according to the Dublin Police Department (DPD).

An incident report from the DPD describes a situation that took place on Wednesday, November 10, around 2:33 p.m., where police came to Moore Street School in reference to a fight. When police arrived, no one was actively fighting, and several subjects were outside of the school bus. The report says staff claim several students were cussing on the bus, and that the bus returned from the route to put the children off at the school. The bus monitor said that several students, including the offender juvenile in question, got off the bus and continued being belligerent. According to the report, sometime during the encounter the offender juvenile assaulted the bus driver, Bennie Jones, who is also the Chairman of the Dublin City Council.

Jones signed a juvenile complaint form, and the offending juvenile was taken to the Dublin Police Department where he was charged with Simple assault and released to the custody of his mother. Before being released, the juvenile did state that Jones struck him first, causing him to react and strike back.

An officer with the DPD requested a video tape of the incident from the school bus, and was told that the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) would be taking over the case.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says Bennie Jones was arrested on Friday, the 12th of November, and that he’s being charged with Simple Battery.

