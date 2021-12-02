CGTC Warner Robins campus getting first student housing complex

Central Georgia Technical College Warner Robins campus will soon have a student housing complex.

Central Georgia Technical College Warner Robins campus will soon have a student housing complex.

Construction is underway for the multi-million dollar facility, which is located on Sutherline Drive off Highway 96.

College officials say they’re hoping the new addition will help to bring students together from across the state.

CGTC partnered with the Trinity School of Medicine to give students the opportunity to live on campus.

Jessica Willcox is the Division Head of Nursing at the college and works closely with nursing students.

Willcox says the new building will benefit the students in several ways.

“They’ll have a safe place here where they can come, walk across the street to have their learning, their classrooms, their labs, their simulations and clinical environment,” she said. “They’ll get to have all that within a five minute walk to class.”

Willcox says there’s a need for a lot more healthcare workers right now, and this addition will help that issue.

“I think our recruitment span will grow,” she said. “And that will increase the interest in our programs that we have here, not just in health sciences, but overall.”

Dr. Craig Jackson, the VP of Student Affairs, says the building will come with additional benefits.

“Not only will we have the residential piece, but we’ll also have some retail available,” he said. “It will be tied in with the residents housing as well, which makes it a good opportunity for our students to have places to dine as well.”

The new student housing complex will be complete by the fall.