CFCG details process in grant application aimed at combating violence

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia (CFCG) is taking the next steps in the grant process aimed at reducing crime in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Community Foundation of Central Georgia (CFCG) is taking the next steps in the grant process aimed at reducing crime in Macon.

In December, the Macon-Bibb Commission awarded the foundation $2.5 million.

In a news conference Monday, Mayor Lester Miller gathered with CFCG to help detail the grant process steps.

Faith-based organizations and community members who partner with organizations are eligible to apply.

“We’re looking for ideas that are going to make this community safe and crime free,” CFCG Presidnet Kathryn Dennis said. She said the goal is to “lift up children and young adults in our community and give them an opportunity.”

According to Dennis, initiated programs will become permanent.

Program officer Darius Maynard says the process begins with orientation.

“The purpose behind this orientation is to provide foundational knowledge to applicants about the overall Macon Violence Prevention program,” he said. “From its inception to where we are now, with us being part of the greater puzzle with this grant program.”

The Booker T. Washington Community Center is one of several organizations looking to apply for the grant.

“One thing that’s very important when you want to stave off crime is making sure that our young people have things that they can do on a continuing basis,” the center’s executive director Tedra Huston said.

“We’re going to be focusing on middle and high school students,” Huston said. “Encouraging them to have events here, doing sporting events but also working on robotics. We have a robotics program that we want to enhance.”

Three orientations will take place on the following dates: February 28, March 2 and March 4.

All orientations are virtual, and you only have to attend one of the three to apply for a grant. You can view the orientation here.

The grant application opens on March 7.