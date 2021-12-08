Mayor Lester Miller announces next steps in MVP Initiative

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and several other local leaders met Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps.

Mayor Lester Miller outlines net steps in MVP Initiative Macon Violence Prevention

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb leaders are moving into the next phase of the Macon Violence Prevention Initiative.

The MVP initiative was created in June as a way to help combat violence in the community.

Throughout the past several months, the mayor’s office has met with faith leaders, law enforcement and the community to hold forums. 14 forums were held, and thousands of people participated online and in-person.

The next steps in the initiative are outlined here.

“We want them to use this as a map on how do I get engaged? Which area is my interest? And where can I make a difference at?” Mayor Lester Miller said.

Mayor Miller announced the county commission approved $2.5 million to be given the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

The foundation will use the money to award grants for programs that will help reduce violence. Mayor Miller explained how the process will work.

“Churches, nonprofits, individuals, programs, there will be an application process that’ll be open, fair and transparent,” he said. “But you must identify and have read the strategic plan, which area you’re going to address and what the measurables will be.”

County leaders hope this will help improve law enforcement and community relationships, help to increase deputy patrol and fully staff the sheriff’s office.

Community led strategies are outlined in the plan, including helping to invest in mental health resources and improving the education system.

Kathryn Dennis, President of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, says they’re looking forward to helping in any way they can.

“It’s the fuel for the citizens and gives them some capital to bring their good ideas to bear on the problem and to help us solve this problem,” she said.

Grant applications will open in January, but before any money is awarded to programs, Dennis says a lot of training will have to take place.

“This isn’t an opportunity for everybody to start their own nonprofit,” she said. “What we’re really looking for is for organizations and for people to collaborate.”