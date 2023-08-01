Centerville schedules public hearings on proposed property tax increase

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Centerville has announced a tentative increase in property taxes by 12.20 percent for 2023, a move that would set the millage rate at 10.364, which is higher than the rollback rate.

According to a city Facebook post, the tax hike would result in a proposed increase of approximately $45.08 for a homestead property with a fair market value of $100,000. Non-homestead properties with a fair market value of $200,000 would face a roughly $90.16 increase.

City council invites concerned citizens to voice their opinions and concerns during a series of public hearings. The meetings will be held on August 1 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on September 5 at 6 p.m. at the Centerville City Hall Council Chambers, located at 300 E Church Street.

Council will make a final vote following the public hearings.