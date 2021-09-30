Celebrate Halloween with Treats on the Trail in Perry

You're encouraged to wear costumes as long as they're not too scary.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—You can celebrate Halloween a few weeks early in Perry this weekend. Treats on the Trail is at Heritage Oaks Park on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will have a Halloween themed hike. Participants can trick or treat at different booths along the way. There will also be live characters like Elsa and Anna, Spiderman, and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus.

We spoke with the city of Perry’s Senior Communications Administrator, Tabitha Clark, about why the event is so exciting.

“It allows us to come together and celebrate being with each other in a community while also having fun at the same time,” said Clark.

The event is free, but there will be dessert vendors that do require payment. Masks are encouraged but aren’t required, and parking is limited. Also don’t forget to bring a bag or a bucket to collect candy.