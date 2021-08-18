Carl Vinson VA Medical Center hosts 6th food giveaway since start of pandemic

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center partnered with the Middle Georgia community food bank to host a food giveaway Wednesday.

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center partnered with the Middle Georgia community food bank to host a food giveaway Wednesday.

The distribution, the VA’s sixth since the start of the pandemic, was drive-thru only to help facilitate social distancing. Veterans received food boxes containing items like eggs, milk and other non-perishable goods.

According to the center, cars were lined up prior to the start of the event. Around 350 boxes were distributed.

“We’re still going through this pandemic, so anything here that we can do at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center to help our veterans, but not only out veterans to help our community,” Keith Griffin said. Griffin is the Chief of Volunteer Services at the center and helped organize the event.

The center says the goal is to host another giveaway in the future to help veterans and the community of Dublin.