Carl Vinson VA launches wayfinding app to help patients navigate expansive campus

The Dublin VA has introduced a new patient engagement mobile app to help visitors navigate its expansive campus, which features 4.2 miles of hallways.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —

The app serves as a wayfinding tool, assisting patients in locating their destinations on campus. It also streamlines appointment scheduling and provides reminders. Vashon Brown, a VA clinic representative, says the app is part of the VA’s efforts to modernize the facility.

“Everybody that has downloaded the app and has used it, they like it, they enjoy it,” Brown said. “It helps ease that burden of not knowing where to go ahead and just trying to get from one place to another and waiting for somebody to help you, now you can help yourself, they can help themselves now.”

The app is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching “VA Wayfinding.”