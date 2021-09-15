Car accident in Monroe County turns fatal

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released information on Wednesday afternoon saying an accident had happened on I-475 NB that resulted in a man’s death.

According to the release, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident near the Bolingbroke exit at mile marker 15 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, around 3:24 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a Ford F-150 that left the road and hit a tree. Emergency personnel performed a vehicle extrication to remove the driver before taking him to Atrium in Macon.

The driver was identified as 68 year-old Barry Wooten of Forsyth, who passed away late on Tuesday night due to his injuries from the accident. The next of kin has been notified, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.