Byron Teen missing since December 26th, last seen taking out the trash

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A teen girl from Byron is missing, and the Byron Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find her.

According to a press release from the Byron Police Department, 14 year-old Jasmine Hicks was last seen on December 26th at her home in the Orchard Subdivision in Byron. Her mother last saw her taking out the trash, and she didn’t return.

Hicks was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and a red jacket, she stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jasmine’s whereabouts is urged to call the Byron Police Department at 478-956-2880.