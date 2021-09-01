Business owners react to Perry’s Food Truck Friday cancellation

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Perry passed new Covid-19 restrictions on Monday and canceled events like Food Truck Friday, meaning food trucks will stay parked until further notice.

Raymilia Garcia, the owner of Salsa’s Mexican Grill in Warner Robins, says Food Truck Friday is the best event her restaurant attends. They can sell a day’s worth of food in just three hours at the event.

Garcia says she was disappointed about the cancellation but understands the decision.

“Safety comes first,” Garcias said. “I know with having that volume of people, it definitely brings consequences as far as more Covid spreading.”

Perry Mayor Randall Walker says the policy formalizes the process they’ve had in place for the last 18 months. He says it’s no different from when Governor Brian Kemp had his executive orders in place earlier in the pandemic.

“We felt like it was important to put together guidelines for all of our employees, as well as our vendors,” Mayor Walker said. “So they can plan in the future, so we wouldn’t be making knee jerk decisions.”

The policy says city-sponsored events with more than 30 people attending will be canceled or postponed if Houston County’s weekly Covid-19 case numbers are equal to or above 112 and/or hospitalizations are above 33.

Mayor Walker says canceling events is one small thing they can do to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

“No one loves these events more than myself,” he said. “I’m at all of them, have a good time with them, enjoy visiting with our citizens. But I think it’s more important as a city to protect those citizens.”

Garcia says business hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic, so they participate in smaller community events when they can. She encourages people to support local restaurants.

“It’s a lot of our employees, this is their income for their family as well,”she said.. “It’s not only supporting us but supporting people who work in the community.”

The city also canceled the Perry Music Festival on September 18. You can stay up to date with city events by following the city of Perry on social media.