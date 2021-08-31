Perry cancels city-sponsored events with new COVID policy

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry has announced that it has adopted new COVID-19 restrictions policy at the called meeting on August 30, which has resulted in the cancelling of City sponsored events like the Perry Music Festival and September’s Food Truck Friday.

According to the release, the policy was created in order to establish clear guidelines for city sponsored events in the midst of the pandemic.

The release says these rules were outlined in the policy:

City administration will provide a weekly report of new COVID positive cases and current hospitalized patients in Houston County to all interested parties. If Houston County’s new COVID-19 case numbers equals or exceeds 112 and/or hospitalizations equals or exceeds 33, the below restrictions are enacted. Restrictions are effective for twenty-one (21) calendar days from the date of the Administration’s COVID-19 notice.

Restrictions enacted through this new policy were also listed: