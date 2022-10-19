BSO: 16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in thigh

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the teen was taken to Piedmont Macon by a personal vehicle Tuesday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.

The incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 7:45, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says the teen was taken to Piedmont Macon by a personal vehicle.

The release says the teen stated he was handling a friend’s loaded firearm and accidentally shot himself in the thigh.

The incident is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

