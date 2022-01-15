Brookdale Resource Center seeking volunteers this weekend as cold weather moves in

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Brookdale Resource Center is seeking volunteers this weekend as cold weather moves in.

The center is asking for help in two shifts: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

It needs at least five people for each team, but it can be more. Security will be provided.

If you would like to volunteer, call (478) 621-7802 or send an email to ccoker@unitedwaycg.com

