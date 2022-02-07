BREAKING: Vernon Jones withdraws from Governor’s race

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Vernon Jones is withdrawing from the Georgia’s Governor’s race and endorsing David Perdue for Governor.

A social media post on Twitter from Jones has the full release, stating that :

“After much prayer and consideration I have decided that I can best serve the people of Georgia in the Congress of the United States. I believe that strong conservative voices need to be heard as we lead America into the future”.

Jones stakes his support for Perdue, saying he believes he is a good man who loves the state and the country.

Jones ends the release by saying he is thankful for the thousands of Georgians that welcomed him into their homes and communities and would like to continue to receive their support as he seeks to represent them in Congress.