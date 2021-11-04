Braves fans in Middle Georgia rush to buy World Series gear

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Now that the Atlanta Braves are World Series champions, fans are excited to support the team.

The Braves won the World Series Tuesday night, and fans spent Wednesday getting gear to show off the win.

Jay Burks, Store Director for Academy Sports in Warner Robins, re-opened the store following the Braves win. He said they had a lot of customers Wednesday, hoping to get their hands on World Series championship merchandise.

“We’ve had several thousand customers come through our doors and we’ve been very excited to be able to celebrate this championship,” said Burks.

Glenda Lee is a lifelong Braves fan. She was shopping Wednesday for championship gear. Lee shared her reaction when the team finally won a championship after 26 years.

“I was so happy. I was jumping up and down and tears were rolling down my cheeks. I was so happy, so happy for the Atlanta Braves. You know it’s worth waiting for,” said Lee.

Steve Norris has been a Braves fan for 40 years. He was buying World Series shirts for himself, his family, and his co-workers. Norris watched Tuesday night’s game with his daughters, and says the Braves going to the World Series, much less winning it, was unexpected.

“I was a nervous wreck in the beginning there. As it went along and Freddie hit that home run I began to believe. I was like man the curse is finally dead,” said Norris.

If you’re hoping to get some 2021 World Series championship merchandise, Academy Sports plans to keep it in stock as long as there’s demand.

Burks says more shipments of World Series items are coming in soon. He says you can stop by the store anytime to see what they have in stock.