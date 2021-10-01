BOLO: Storage unit burglary; suspect unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) for the white male pictured, as well as the vehicle he’s driving.

According to the release, the suspect was seen driving the Toyota SUV making forced entries into several storage units using bolt cutters at Ark Storage located at 1731 Keystone Street on Sunday September 26, 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Shaun Bridger at 478-951 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-5851.