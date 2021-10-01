BOLO: Man steals utility trailer; suspect unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) for a man and the vehicle he used to commit a theft on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

According to the BOLO that the Sheriff’s office sent out, the vehicle and white male pictured were involved in the theft of a utility trailer from the storage lot of Bentley and Sons Funeral Home at 2714 Montpelier Avenue at around 9:19 in the morning.

Anyone with information about this man or the incident is asked to call Investigator Shaun Bridger at 478-951-5851 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.