UPDATE: Body found off Eisenhower Parkway

UPDATE (2/2): Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has told 41NBC that the man found was 34 year-old Rashad Byrd.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has also sent out a release that says Byrd was found by a person walking in the Macon Mall parking lot, who called 911 upon seeing that Byrd was unresponsive. According to the release, the Bibb County Coroner pronounced Byrd deceased on the scene.

The release ends by saying the death is under investigation, and that there are no signs of foul play. The body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab so an autopsy can be done.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

UPDATE (1/2): 41NBC Reporter Peyton Lewis was told by Lt. Defoe that the victim was a middle-aged man, and that when he was initially found he was not wearing clothes. Defoe also told Lewis that there might have been a medical issue involved with the victim’s death.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday morning August 16, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told 41NBC that a body had been discovered in a parking lot around 8:15 a.m.

According to Jones, the body was found near the Office Depot thats on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.

No details about the identity of the victim have been revealed yet.

