Bloomfield CVS Robbed

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at just before 2pm on Sunday at the CVS, at 4080 Bloomfield Drive.

According to a press release a male subject entered the store and pulled out a gun. He demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of money he fled the store on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect was described as medium build, wearing dark clothes and a black cap.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.