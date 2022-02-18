Black Excellence Awards happening in Macon Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 4th annual Black Excellence Awards are happening this Saturday, February 19.

The awards highlight black community leaders and members who are making a change for the better in their neighborhoods.

The awards show focuses on bringing together the entire community.

“It doesn’t get exposed or it doesn’t get the notoriety that it deserves,” Carl Myer, the show’s creator, said. “Not everybody is on social media, not everybody watches the news, not everybody is in tune to the same things, so we wanted to create a platform where people could gravitate towards just that.”

The awards show will be at the Grand Opera House on Mulberry Street, in downtown Macon from 7 p.m.- 10p.m.



Tickets are $20. This is a formal event, so Myer says come dressed to impress.