Bike Walk Macon receives grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded Bike Walk Macon a more than $40,000 grant.

The organization is planning to use the grant to educate the public in an effort to lower pedestrian deaths.

“Utimately we want to get those crash rates down, those fatality rates down,” Bike Walk Macon Executive Director Rachel Umana said.

Umana says they want to offer courses to new and experienced bike riders and they have already put a plan in motion.

The organization has hired two new people who will help in aiding the education portion.

“I’m out and involved in the community, and I think that education is a big part of cycling that’s missing here in Macon,” Education Program Coordinator Rudy Mendes said.

Bike Walk Macon says education is key.

Kaylee Pruitt serves as Education and Engagement Manager. She will be in charge of reaching out to schools and ensuring people become aware of the new courses.

“We’re also going to really lean into the pedestrian side of it, which we’ve kind of missed, so teaching people like safe walking habits, how to use cross walks, how to be visible to cars, things like that,she said. “So a lot of things that will really help every commuter that Macon has.”

The free courses will be offered starting in January. Click here for more info.