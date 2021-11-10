Bike Tech opening new store in downtown Macon

Cycling is growing in Middle Georgia, and now Macon is getting a bike store right in the heart of downtown.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Bike Tech will host a grand opening for its new store on Friday, to welcome people to the new location on Second Street.

According to the League of American Bicyclists, Georgia ranks 19 in the United States for biking safety and community growth.

Jim Langstaff, Bike Tech’s Store Manager, says he has watched cycling spread across Middle Georgia, and is glad it’s being picked up by more people.

“As a kid, the only people I thought biked in Macon were the road riders, and triathletes, and the occasional BMX punk or something like that,” Langstaff said. “But there’s a lot more people biking. There’s the families, the fitness people, the mountain bikers, the road riders, the casual trikers… and a lot of that is due in part to bike walk Macon in making Macon more bike-able.”

During the last six years, Bike Walk Macon helped create more than six miles of bike lanes around the city.

Founder Rachel Umana says, she’s excited to see the community transition from mostly commuters, to a group that bikes enough to need a repair shop in the center of town.

“It’s actually becoming very real and very practical now that if you want to bike for transportation,” Umana stated. “It’s becoming more and more possible to do that in a safe and comfortable way.”

Bike Tech staff say they’re looking forward to welcoming new customers and getting more people interested in biking.

“We’re most looking forward to all of the events and rides that we can do including people in downtown,” Langstaff said.

The Grand Opening celebration kicks off on Friday, November 12 at 9 a.m. with Little Light Coffee Co.’s Espresso Bar on-site. Partners including Bike Walk Macon, Central Georgia Autism, UCreate Macon, and Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions will all be at the store.

In addition, vendors including Jamis, Muc-Off, and Thomson will be hosting demos, product giveaways, and tutorials throughout the day.

There will also be a ride on Saturday at 10 a.m. to raise money for Central Georgia Autism.