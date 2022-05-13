Biden to urge local leaders to boost public safety spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayors, police chiefs and other local officials are going to the White House to share with President Joe Biden how they are spending money from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on policing and public safety programs.

White House officials say Biden will highlight some of these efforts during an event in the Rose Garden on Friday and urge cities to spend even more of their coronavirus relief money on public safety before the summer months, which typically bring a spike in violent crime.

The 2021 relief package included $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments. That relief money could go to police departments.