Bibb Sheriff’s Office: Warner Robins woman dies after crash on Hawkinsville Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Hawkinsville Road Friday night.

It happened just before 5:30 near Hawkinsville Road’s intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard.

Witnesses told deputies a car was traveling south on Hawkinsville Road when the driver lost control and crossed over into the northbound lanes and collided with a panel truck. Macon-Bibb Coroner pronounced the driver of the car, 39-year-old Leighanne Hise Of Warner Robins, dead at the scene.

Paramedics treated the driver of the panel truck at the scene.

Anyone with information about the collision should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 and ask to speak with a fatality investigator.

