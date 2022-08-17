Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 9-month-old child

Investigators were called to the hospital around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday afternoon.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators were called to the hospital at 4:41 p.m.

They were told a 9-month-old had been traveling in a vehicle with her mother and two siblings throughout the day, and that when the family arrived home, the infant was found to be unresponsive.

Paramedics were called to the home and took the infant to the hospital. The infant was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.