Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at Cracker Barrel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Eisenhower Parkway Cracker Barrel Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:45.

Witnesses told deputies a man entered the restaurant with what was believed to be a handgun wrapped in a towel. He approached the cashier and demanded money before receiving money and fleeing.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing, including a black hat, black glasses and a bandana over his face.

His photo is attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

