Bibb Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating deputy-involved shooting

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened at Tindall Fields apartments just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened at Tindall Fields apartments just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, investigators in an unmarked vehicle were attempting to locate a suspect wanted in connection with the November 14, 2022, homicide of Claudette Brown. They spotted 30-year-old Anthony Donell Baldwin Jr. driving a Chevy Yukon on Houston Avenue. Deputies say the vehicle was believed to be stolen and had a license plate that did not match its registration.

The investigators, without lights or sirens, followed Baldwin’s vehicle as he made his way to Tindall Fields apartments. Once Baldwin stopped the Yukon, deputies say he got out with a pistol.

“It was during this time that an investigator fired shots and Baldwin was struck,” the release stated.

Deputies promptly provided medical attention to Baldwin until emergency medical services (EMS) arrived. He was taken to to Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in stable condition.

The GBI says a young child was in the vehicle but was not injured.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI to conduct an independent review of the shooting. The BCSO Internal Affairs Office will also initiate an internal investigation.