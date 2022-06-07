Bibb School District moving to ‘Unified Dress Code’ for elementary schools

The change is effective for the 2022-23 school year, according to a Bibb County School District Facebook post Monday.
Tucker Sargent,
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is moving to a “Unified Dress Code” for elementary schools.

The change is effective for the 2022-23 school year, according to a Bibb County School District Facebook post Monday.

The requirements are listed below.

Pre-Kindergarten:

  • All clothes must be the appropriate size
  • Students wearing skirts, dresses and jumpers wear shorts or biking shorts underneath their skirts, dress or jumpers
  • Socks must be worn
  • Shoes must have closed toes and backs
  • No spaghetti strap dresses or open back clothing

Kindergarten-5th Grade

  • Collared shirts of any solid color may be worn
  • School spirit shirts are permitted
  • Solid-colored pants in the colors of khaki, navy blue, black and plain denim jeans are allowed (without holes, frays or  tears)
  • No slides, Crocs or bedroom shoes
  • Hoodies are discouraged, but if worn, must be removed upon school entry

In addition, all backpacks must be clear or mesh.

Visit https://www.bcsdk12.net/ for more info.

