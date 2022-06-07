Bibb School District moving to ‘Unified Dress Code’ for elementary schools

The change is effective for the 2022-23 school year, according to a Bibb County School District Facebook post Monday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is moving to a “Unified Dress Code” for elementary schools.

The requirements are listed below.

Pre-Kindergarten:

All clothes must be the appropriate size

Students wearing skirts, dresses and jumpers wear shorts or biking shorts underneath their skirts, dress or jumpers

Socks must be worn

Shoes must have closed toes and backs

No spaghetti strap dresses or open back clothing

Kindergarten-5th Grade

Collared shirts of any solid color may be worn

School spirit shirts are permitted

Solid-colored pants in the colors of khaki, navy blue, black and plain denim jeans are allowed (without holes, frays or tears)

No slides, Crocs or bedroom shoes

Hoodies are discouraged, but if worn, must be removed upon school entry

In addition, all backpacks must be clear or mesh.

Visit https://www.bcsdk12.net/ for more info.

