Bibb School District moving to ‘Unified Dress Code’ for elementary schools
The change is effective for the 2022-23 school year, according to a Bibb County School District Facebook post Monday.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is moving to a “Unified Dress Code” for elementary schools.
The requirements are listed below.
Pre-Kindergarten:
- All clothes must be the appropriate size
- Students wearing skirts, dresses and jumpers wear shorts or biking shorts underneath their skirts, dress or jumpers
- Socks must be worn
- Shoes must have closed toes and backs
- No spaghetti strap dresses or open back clothing
Kindergarten-5th Grade
- Collared shirts of any solid color may be worn
- School spirit shirts are permitted
- Solid-colored pants in the colors of khaki, navy blue, black and plain denim jeans are allowed (without holes, frays or tears)
- No slides, Crocs or bedroom shoes
- Hoodies are discouraged, but if worn, must be removed upon school entry
In addition, all backpacks must be clear or mesh.
Visit https://www.bcsdk12.net/ for more info.