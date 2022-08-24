Bibb School District announces time changes for 2 football games Friday

Ed Defore Sports Complex (Photo: Bibb County School District)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District announced time changes for two football games involving four district teams this Friday, August 26.

A district Facebook post Tuesday said the varsity game between Westside High School and Southwest High School will start at 5:30 p.m. at Henderson Stadium.

The varsity game between Howard High School and Central High School will start at 8 p.m. at Ed Defore Sports Complex.

A district spokesperson tells 41NBC the changes were made to “ensure adequate staffing for both games on Friday night.”

Fans are asked to purchase tickets for the games, and all county athletic events, on GoFan.

