Bibb School Board elects 2022 officers

Dr. Thelma Dillard will serve as board president.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School Board elected its 2022 calendar year officers at its meeting Thursday night.

Dr. Thelma Dillard will serve as president, Dr. Lisa Garrett will serve as vice president and Kristin Hanlon will serve as treasurer.

The outgoing 2021 officers are President Daryl Morton, Dr. Dillard as vice president and Dr. Sundra Woodford as treasurer.

