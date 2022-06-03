UPDATE: Bibb inmate found dead in cell identified

UPDATE: Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that the name of the inmate who died was Carlos Shelley. Jones says Shelley was taken to the GBI’s lab for an autopsy.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking into the death of an inmate that was serving time at the Bibb County Jail. A 40-year-old male was found unconscious in his cell at around 9:02p.m., Thursday evening. Deputies and medical staff at the Jail attempted to revive the male. He was pronounced deceased by Coroner Leon Jones.

An autopsy will be performed according to the Bibb County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death. This incident is under investigation.