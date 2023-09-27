Bibb deputies: Wednesday afternoon shooting, crash leaves man hospitalized

A man is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting and crash Wednesday afternoon.

That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which stated it happened on Williamson Road near Brad Walsh Parkway just after 4:30 p.m.

Deputies were told a 23-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe on Williamson Road when someone in a Dodge Durango fired shots at the Tahoe, causing the vehicles to collide and go off the road. Deputies say the driver of the Durango, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and is in stable condition. A 25-year-old passenger inside the Durango was treated on the scene.

No one else was injured.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can help with the ongoing investigation.