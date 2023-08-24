Bibb deputies: Suspects arrested in connection with entering autos investigation

Hawkins, Searcy and Haywood (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are in custody in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of vehicle thefts, and a third person is in custody after being served a warrant out of Houston County.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the suspects were detained just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23.

Investigators were on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle linked to the thefts and located it inside Pendleton Homes at 3401 Houston Avenue. The initial sighting had occurred at Bowman Station Apartments, located at 5235 Bowman Road, according to deputies.

Upon arrival at Pendleton Homes, deputies say they discovered an occupant inside the vehicle and detained him without incident. A second person of interest observed inside the vehicle was detained nearby. A third person, identified as the vehicle owner, was also detained on a warrant out of Houston County.

Deputies say a search of the vehicle revealed two firearms, a drum magazine, marijuana and evidence linked to the entering automobiles investigation. Deputies say one of the firearms had been reported stolen, and the other was found to be altered.

The suspects, identified as 23-year-old Jaurice Markel Haywood and 25-year-old Ja’ie Sylvester Ki’ante Hawkins of Macon, are now being held in the Bibb County Jail without bond.

Haywood is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of firearms. Hawkins is charged with unlawful possession of firearms, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 20 counts of entering automobile.

The sheriff’s office says the case is still under investigation. Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.