Bibb deputies need help identifying commercial armed robbery suspect

Photos: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the suspect involved in a commercial armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nail Impression, located at 5580 Thomaston Road.

The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt that was covering his face, a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.

He fled the scene in a white Honda. Photos of the suspect and the car involved are attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.