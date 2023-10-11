Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Hartley Bridge Road convenience store

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store on Tuesday night.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store on Tuesday night.

According to a BCSO news release, a “male subject” entered Circle K on Hartley Bridge Road just after 11 p.m. Tuesday and brandished a firearm before demanding money from the clerk and fleeing the scene.

The suspect was wearing all dark clothing and had a mask over his face. The store’s surveillance system captured the attached photo.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.