Bibb deputies need your help finding missing man

According to deputies, 55-year-old Richard Lindsey Rowland was last seen on February 10 leaving Extended Stay America, located at 3980 Riverside Drive in Macon.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to deputies, 55-year-old Richard Lindsey Rowland was last seen on February 10 leaving Extended Stay America, located at 3980 Riverside Drive, with a man.

Deputies say Rowland and the man left the hotel property in Rowland’s red 2004 Toyota Tacoma, which has a North Carolina tag number CKS5891. A resident reported the man later returned to the hotel driving the truck alone, claiming Rowland had walked away and never returned.

Concerned residents reported the information due to Rowland’s potential mental health conditions. Rowland is approximately five foot ten inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair. It is unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen.

No one has been charged in the case.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have information.