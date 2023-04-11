Bibb deputies: Man shot in foot while mowing grass
A man is in stable condition after being shot in the foot while mowing grass Tuesday afternoon.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the foot while mowing grass Tuesday afternoon.
That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says it happened just after 3 o’clock in the 1700 block of Nussbaum Avenue.
Deputies say the 31-year-old man was riding a lawnmower when he heard gunshots and was struck in the foot.
He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.