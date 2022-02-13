Bibb deputies: Man flees without cash after attempting to rob Zebulon Road CVS

It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery that happened Sunday afternoon at a Macon drugstore.

It happened around 4:30 at CVS, located at 6381 Zebulon Road.

Witnesses told deputies a “male subject” entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. He ran after not receiving any money. No one was injured.

The suspect’s photo is attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

