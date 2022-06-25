Bibb deputies: Man dies after being shot by sister Friday night

A 32-year-old man died Friday night after being shot by his sister.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 32-year-old man died Friday night after being shot by his sister.

That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said Dontarrius Durell Holloway was found dead in the doorway of his home in the 3800 block of Wynnwood Drive.

The release said witnesses told deputies Holloway suffers from a mental illness and was “having an episode of mental distress,” which included Holloway destroying items in the home and walking through the home with a handgun.

Witnesses told deputies Holloway pointed a gun at his sister, Destiny Watson, who also had a handgun and fired at Holloway.

Watson has not been charged, and the investigation continues.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.