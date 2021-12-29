Bibb deputies: Man dead after Tuesday night shooting at gas station

It happened just before 7 o'clock at Shell gas station at 100 South Heron Street near Eisenhower Parkway.

Deputies say a 36-year-old male, whose identity hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin, was shot near the gas pumps.

Paramedics took him to Atrium Health, Navicent, where he died.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

