Bibb deputies: Man arrested after being chased by entering auto victim

A man is in custody after deputies say he entered a vehicle and went through a woman's purse Friday afternoon in downtown Macon.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody after deputies say he entered a vehicle and went through a woman’s purse Friday afternoon in downtown Macon.

It happened just before 5 o’clock in the 400 block of Third Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said 56-year-old Kenneth Lee Johnson is charged with entering auto with the intent to commit a felony.

A woman told deputies she’d parked her vehicle and left it unlocked while walking down the street to buy food. When she returned, she noticed her purse missing and looked up to see Johnson standing near the vehicle holding her credit cards and going through her purse.

“She snatched her credit cards out of his hand and then demanded that he give her the purse back,” the release said. Johnson then ran, and the woman chased him.

He eventually threw her purse at her, the release said, as he ran down Cherry Street Lane before hiding under a stairway. “Several bystanders” saw him and held him down while someone called authorities.

Patrol deputies arrived and took him into custody. No one was injured.

Johnson is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

