Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Family Dollar Wednesday afternoon

It happened just after 2:45 at the store located in the 4600 block of Mercer University Drive. The suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger.

Photos: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the person who robbed a dollar store Wednesday afternoon before fleeing in what witnesses say was a black Dodge Charger.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened at Family Dollar, located at 4625 Mercer University Drive, just after 2:45.

Witnesses told deputies a male entered the store with a gun and demanded money before fleeing in the vehicle toward Highland Drive.

The suspect was around 5’6″ and was wearing a black hoodie with a dark blue sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

