Bibb deputies looking for person who robbed gas station Thursday afternoon

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the person they say used a gun to rob a gas station Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 at Marathon gas station, located at 5013 Harrison Road.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says a man entered the store, pretended to shop and then displayed a handgun before demanding money from the register. He ran after getting cash.

No one was injured.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a money design on the front. He was also wearing blue jeans and a face mask with a “dinosaur” design.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

