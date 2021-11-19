Bibb deputies investigating Thursday robbery at Macon restaurant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the person they say robbed a Macon restaurant Thursday night.

It happened at CC’s Fish House, located at 4032 Chambers Road, around 7:30.

Witnesses told deputies a masked man entered the business and handed the cashier a note demanding money before pulling out a handgun. He fled the scne in a blue vehicle with a “drive out” tag after receiving cash.

No one was injured.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

