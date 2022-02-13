Bibb deputies investigating after body found in sheriff’s office civil processing parking lot

The body was found in the back of a vehicle just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the back seat of a vehicle in the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Civil Processing parking lot Saturday.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says that just before 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies went to retrieve equipment from a wrecked vehicle stored in the lot, located at 1130 Second Street, and found a deceased male in the back seat of the vehicle.

“There were no signs of foul play, per the Bibb County Deputy Coroner Stone an autopsy will be scheduled,” the release said.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

