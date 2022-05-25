Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at east Macon Auto Zone

It happened just after 8:30 Tuesday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened in east Macon Tuesday night.

A sheriff’s office news release says it happened just after 8:30 at Auto Zone, located at 905 Shurling Drive.

Deputies were told a “male subject” entered the store with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. He ran after getting cash.

No one was injured.

Deputies say the suspect, who was wearing all black with a mask, is about 5’10” and appeared to be in his 20s.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

