Bibb deputies arrest South Carolina murder suspect at relative’s house in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted on a murder warrant in South Carolina was taken into custody in Macon Thursday.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says 20-year-old Gregory Harris Scott of Beaufort, South Carolina, had a warrant out of Jasper County, South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office received word from law enforcement in South Carolina Thursday that Scott could possibly be in Macon. Deputies located him at a relative’s house on Allentown Lane and took him into custody.

Scott was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

“South Carolina will begin the extradition process,” the release said. “Once the extradition process has been completed, they will make arrangements for Scott to be transported back to South Carolina.”

